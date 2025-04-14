Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after buying an additional 1,539,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,619,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

