Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,410 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE NI opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

