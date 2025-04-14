Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,333 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after buying an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $131,350,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

