Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $28.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 119,007 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 11.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after buying an additional 583,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $9,812,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $5,246,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

