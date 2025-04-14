Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.13.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TT opened at $346.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.38. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

