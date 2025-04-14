Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,349 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical volume of 801 call options.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 482,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,475. The company has a market cap of $455.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,304,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

