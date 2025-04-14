Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of UFP Technologies worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $209.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

UFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

