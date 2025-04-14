Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,871 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

