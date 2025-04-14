Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.