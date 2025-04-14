The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $159,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $129.13. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

