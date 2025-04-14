The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.57 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

