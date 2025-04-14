The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,745 shares during the quarter. Lovesac makes up approximately 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 7.17% of Lovesac worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 76.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,864.17. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

