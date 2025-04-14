The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,950. The company has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 73,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

