The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $80.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

TROW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. 1,236,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,016. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

