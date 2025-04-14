The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,651. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,687,000 after acquiring an additional 467,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

