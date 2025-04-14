Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 73,170,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 30,860,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.