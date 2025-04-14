Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 631,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,421. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.