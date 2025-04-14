Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $92.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Target Profile

Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

