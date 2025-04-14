Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 92,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,494,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.