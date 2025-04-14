Synovus Financial Corp Sells 561 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,270,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

