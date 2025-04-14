Synovus Financial Corp Sells 47,827 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,827 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

