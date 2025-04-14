Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

