Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.68 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

