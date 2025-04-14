Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $491.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

