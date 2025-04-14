Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $421.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.01.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

