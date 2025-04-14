Susquehanna Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to “Neutral”

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,114,000 after buying an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

