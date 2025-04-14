Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get NOV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.02. 695,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in NOV by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.