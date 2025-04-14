Sunriver Management LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 354,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,465,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 3.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 34,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after buying an additional 372,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

