Sunriver Management LLC Purchases 315,598 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,598 shares during the period. First Advantage comprises 5.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 1.33% of First Advantage worth $42,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE:FA opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 490.33 and a beta of 1.20. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

