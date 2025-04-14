Sunriver Management LLC Has $77.08 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,692 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 9.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Performance Food Group worth $77,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Performance Food Group stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
