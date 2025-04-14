Sunriver Management LLC Has $77.08 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,692 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 9.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Performance Food Group worth $77,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

