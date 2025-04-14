Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $19,475,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,969,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.