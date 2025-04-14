Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 864 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in RB Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Trading Up 2.4 %

RBA stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $106.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

