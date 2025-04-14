Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

