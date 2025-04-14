Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 421 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after acquiring an additional 617,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,265,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $144.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

