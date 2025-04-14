Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 358 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 122,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,111,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EME opened at $383.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

