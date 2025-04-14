Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equitable by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Equitable by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after acquiring an additional 957,828 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,554,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after purchasing an additional 437,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQH opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

