Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Graco by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

