Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

