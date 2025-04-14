Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

INTC opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

