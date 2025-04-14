Substratum 1-Day Volume Tops $3.50 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00003379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034892 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.