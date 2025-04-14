Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 14.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $119,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.66 and a 200 day moving average of $400.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

