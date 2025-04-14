Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $350.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

