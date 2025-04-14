Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $520.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $573.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

