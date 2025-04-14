Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

