Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $245.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

