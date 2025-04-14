Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,913,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,481,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.