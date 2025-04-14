Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

