Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $480.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $524.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.69. 50,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia has a one year low of $287.50 and a one year high of $624.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.78. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

