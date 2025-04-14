Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $33,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after purchasing an additional 581,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $137.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.