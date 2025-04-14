Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

